Euronav (EURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Euronav stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.
