Euronav (EURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euronav stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

