Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 122097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COG. Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after buying an additional 3,708,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $43,843,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,992,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 472,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.