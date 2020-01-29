Truxton (TRUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. Truxton has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Truxton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

