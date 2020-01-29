FY2019 Earnings Forecast for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for GasLog in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. GasLog’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLOG. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE GLOG opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.08. GasLog has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in GasLog by 14.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GasLog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GasLog by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in GasLog by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 292,484 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.2%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

