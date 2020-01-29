Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $229.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDS.B. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

