Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

