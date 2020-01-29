Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $23.78. Centerstate Bank shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 83,673 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSFL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 295,491 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2,893.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

