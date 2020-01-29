Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 472.80 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 470.40 ($6.19), with a volume of 1578417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440.20 ($5.79).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 408.64 ($5.38).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 432.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

