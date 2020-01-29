Short Interest in Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Expands By 38.7%

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Birks Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

