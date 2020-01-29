Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,800. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Sindall Group traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and last traded at GBX 1,782.40 ($23.45), with a volume of 1206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,746 ($22.97).

MGNS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($20.13) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,631 ($21.45).

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £4,092,000 ($5,382,794.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,635.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,331.25. The firm has a market cap of $826.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

