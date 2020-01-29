SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 990. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as high as GBX 910.60 ($11.98) and last traded at GBX 906.80 ($11.93), with a volume of 87907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 893 ($11.75).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 872 ($11.47).

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 886.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 822.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

