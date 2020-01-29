Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 14748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $615,120 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

