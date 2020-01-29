Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$59.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as high as C$55.66 and last traded at C$55.59, with a volume of 27920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.46.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.93.

In related news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,671,990.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

