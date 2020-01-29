Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 1342983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XLRN. Cowen raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

In related news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

