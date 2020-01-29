Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 157256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

