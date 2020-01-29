Graco (NYSE:GGG) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 168829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Graco news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Graco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Graco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Graco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 15.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

