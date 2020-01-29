Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $66.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 24531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

