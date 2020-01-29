Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Decreases By 25.9%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EMAN stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

