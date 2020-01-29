Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius purchased 13,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,948.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,050.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 404,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

