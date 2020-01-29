Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Declines By 18.7%

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BTN stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 133,589 shares of company stock worth $416,283.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter worth about $302,000.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.