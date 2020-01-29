Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 214,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

GDP opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

