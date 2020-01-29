Short Interest in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Grows By 11.4%

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 213,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AKG opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Asanko Gold has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94.

In other Asanko Gold news, insider Campbell Christopher purchased 41,548 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.13. Also, insider Schlederer John purchased 50,000 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 172,762 shares of company stock worth $110,796.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93,051 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Asanko Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 883,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

