PPD Prices IPO at $24.00-$27.00 Per Share (PPD)

PPD (PPD) is planning to raise $1.5 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, February 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 60,000,000 shares at a price of $24.00-$27.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, PPD generated $4 billion in revenue and $84.5 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $8.7 billion.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, Baird and William Blair served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, Baird, William Blair and Drexel Hamilton were co-managers.

PPD provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading provider of drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry, focused on helping our customers bring their new medicines to patients around the world. We have been in the drug development services business for more than 30 years, providing a comprehensive suite of clinical development and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. Over that time, we have developed a track record of consistent quality, delivery and continuous innovation that has enabled us to grow faster than our underlying market over the past five years and deliver strong financial results. “.

PPD was founded in 2017 and has 23000 employees. The company is located at 929 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, US and can be reached via phone at (910) 251-0081 or on the web at http://www.ppdi.com.

