Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

