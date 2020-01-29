Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Microsoft’s ranking:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

MSFT stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,262.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

