Financial Review: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) vs. Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CDW and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CDW
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2.25
|Revolve Group
|0
|4
|9
|0
|2.69
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CDW and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CDW
|$16.24 billion
|1.20
|$643.00 million
|$5.10
|26.56
|Revolve Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group.
Profitability
This table compares CDW and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CDW
|4.04%
|91.07%
|11.28%
|Revolve Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
94.3% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
CDW beats Revolve Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.
