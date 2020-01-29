Analyzing Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Entergy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Entergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Entergy has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entergy and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 3 7 0 2.70 Portland General Electric 1 2 2 0 2.20

Entergy currently has a consensus price target of $121.10, indicating a potential downside of 6.84%. Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Entergy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $11.01 billion 2.35 $862.55 million $7.31 17.78 Portland General Electric $1.99 billion 2.73 $212.00 million $2.37 25.70

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Entergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 7.38% 11.13% 2.11% Portland General Electric 9.62% 7.95% 2.51%

Summary

Entergy beats Portland General Electric on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.