Comparing CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) & EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CLP and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.66 billion 2.24 $1.76 billion $0.68 15.24 EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A $18.04 billion 0.95 $613.16 million $1.69 27.83

CLP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A. CLP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CLP pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

CLP has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CLP and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 2 1 0 2.33 EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares CLP and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 3.95% 7.20% 2.21%

Summary

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A beats CLP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,848,384 electricity customers and 1,595,347 gas customers. It also operates 285,121 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,056 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

