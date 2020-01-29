Zacks: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MetroCity Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 19.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $17.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $455.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

