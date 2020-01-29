ProAssurance Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PRA stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $45.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ProAssurance by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,748,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 42.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 198,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $19,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProAssurance by 5,875.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.