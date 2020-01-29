KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,108.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 104,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 99,546 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

