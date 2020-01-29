Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDS.A. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A opened at $55.92 on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.