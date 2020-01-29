Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Uniqure NV’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uniqure in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.88) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Uniqure’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

QURE stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%.

In other Uniqure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $386,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $208,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 92.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

