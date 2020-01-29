Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MEDNAX Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE MD opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 30.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 213,629 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth $2,117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.