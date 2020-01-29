Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nomad Foods Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Nomad Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

NOMD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

