FY2019 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group Decreased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $81.35.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

