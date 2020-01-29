FY2019 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Decreased by Analyst

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

TSE:ANX opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anaconda Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and a PE ratio of 105.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.