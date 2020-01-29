FY2019 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TSE:ANX opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anaconda Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and a PE ratio of 105.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Earnings History and Estimates for Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc Decreased by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc Decreased by Analyst
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Issued By Cormark
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Issued By Cormark
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Increased by Analyst
FY2019 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Increased by Analyst
KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc
KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for ACERINOX SA/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for ACERINOX SA/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report