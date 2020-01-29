FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Issued By Cormark

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIR. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

BIR stock opened at C$1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.01%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

