SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,092,000 after acquiring an additional 104,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,499,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after buying an additional 27,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.