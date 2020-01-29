FY2019 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Svb Leerink boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

VRTX opened at $231.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.07. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $241,187.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,879,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,934,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

