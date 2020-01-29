KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,035 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $5,758,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $4,953,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

