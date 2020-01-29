FY2019 Earnings Forecast for ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.37.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

