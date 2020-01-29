SunTrust Banks Comments on Crawford & Company’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crawford & Company in a report released on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRD.B. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $452.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

