Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.87 ($60.31).

Shares of BNR opened at €47.84 ($55.63) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.97.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

