E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.06 ($11.70).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.40 ($12.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.15. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

