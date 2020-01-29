E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.06 ($11.70).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.40 ($12.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.15. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

