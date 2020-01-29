Dougherty & Co Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Imax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Imax has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 86.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

