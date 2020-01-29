Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €7.90 ($9.19) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBK. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.32 ($7.35).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.87 ($9.15) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.91.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.