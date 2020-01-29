UBS Group Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €195.40 ($227.21).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €172.46 ($200.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €164.41. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

