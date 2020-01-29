Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.71 ($47.33).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €43.39 ($50.45) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.97 and its 200 day moving average is €39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.67.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

