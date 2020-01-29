Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.71 ($47.33).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €43.39 ($50.45) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.97 and its 200 day moving average is €39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.67.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

