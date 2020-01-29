Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.82 ($74.21).

Shares of LXS opened at €53.80 ($62.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.18. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

